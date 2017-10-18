Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Makes 48 saves in impressive season debut
Ward made his season debut Tuesday, stopping 48 of 51 shots in a win over Edmonton.
Newcomer Scott Darling hasn't really impressed in the early goings, so this was Ward's chance to make a statement and he took full advantage. The veteran put up a lackluster .905 save percentage in a whopping 61 appearances last season and is known for being inconsistent. Darling is expected to turn into the go-to-guy in Carolina, so it's hard to remain optimistic about Ward's fantasy value. This was a fantastic debut, however, so if the team continues to ride Ward and he remains hot, the 33-year-old could be worth inserting into your lineup.
