Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Named Saturday's starter

Ward will start in goal Saturday against the Red Wings, Mike Maniscalco of the Canes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes continue to search for consistent play between the pipes and Saturday is Ward's turn again after Scott Darling let in four goals against the Flames last Sunday. Ward has been rather ineffective himself in the crease recently, allowing nine goals between his last two outings. He enters Saturday on a three-game losing streak, but he will attempt to bust out of that funk against a Red Wings team averaging just 2.79 goals per game.