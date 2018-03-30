Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Not starting Friday
Contrary to a previous report that confirmed Ward as Friday's starter, Scott Darling will guard the Hurricanes' goal on the road against the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Carolina plays again Saturday against the Rangers, so Ward will likely get the starting nod for that contest.
