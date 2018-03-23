Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Outlasts Arizona despite fluky goal

Ward saved 28 of 33 shots in Thursday's 6-5 home win over the Coyotes.

Ward was involved in one of the strangest plays ever, as Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski sent the puck in Ward's direction from center ice, only to have it get caught in the goalie's right skate, and it ended up being a good goal after Ward retreated to the cage not knowing he was carrying the puck all along. This game would end up as a seesaw battle the rest of the way, but the Hurricanes veteran still hung on for his 20th win of the season.