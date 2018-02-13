Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Patrolling blue paint against Kings

Ward will guard the cage versus Los Angeles on Tuesday, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.

Ward gave up just one goal on 30 shots against Colorado on Saturday and has been nearly unstoppable since taking over the starting job from Scott Darling (a 10-5-2 record in 18 outings). The veteran Ward was a heavy favorite to be moving at the trade deadline, however, the Canes have ridden him to a potential playoff spot, which means parting with him may wait until free agency begins in the offseason.