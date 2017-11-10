Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Patrolling crease Friday

Ward will be in goal versus the Blue Jackets on Friday, Tracey Myers of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ward gets the first contest of the Hurricanes' back-to-back in order to give Scott Darling the chance to face off against his former team Saturday. In his limited action, the netminder has given up 10 goals in three games, not exactly the start he was probably hoping for. Unless the former first-round pick starts performing at an elite level, he is unlikely to take games away from Darling.