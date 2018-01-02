Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Penciled in against Caps
Ward will defend the home net from the Capitals on Tuesday evening.
The veteran netminder has turned back the clock, winning his last six games with a sparkling 1.80 GAA and .935 save percentage over that span. We haven't received official word that he's overtaken Scott Darling as the No. 1 goalie in Carolina, but the latter has only earned two victories in the past 10 outings and the 'Canes would be foolish to pivot from Ward when he's surging like this. The Capitals, who currently sit atop the shared Metropolitan Division, will try to give Ward fits in their only game scheduled this week. Alex Ovechkin's club averages three goals per game to rank 11th in the league offensively.
