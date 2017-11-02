Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Pitted against Avs

Ward will start in goal Thursday versus host Colorado, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

At work in his 13th season with the Hurricanes, Ward's only started twice this season, as the offseason arrival of Scott Darling has relegated him to a No. 2 role. On Oct. 17, Ward slapped away 48 of 51 shots in a head-standing victory over the Oilers, but then took a tough-luck loss to the Blues 10 days later -- coincidentally, he posted a robust .941 save percentage in each performance. Still, the Avalanche currently rank third in the league for home scoring -- averaging 4.60 goals per game -- meaning Ward's next draw doesn't look so great on paper.