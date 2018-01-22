Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Plays well in relief
Ward allowed two goals on 25 shots during a relief appearance in a 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.
A night after breaking out of his slump with a victory over the Red Wings, the Hurricanes called Ward back into duty because backup Scott Darling yielded three goals in the first 13 minutes. Ward steadied the Hurricanes, who scored next to pull within two, but he gave up a power-play goal in the second and another goal in the third to seal Carolina's fate. Still, Ward building upon Saturday night's stellar game with this performance is an encouraging sign. He stopped 46 of 49 shots this weekend.
