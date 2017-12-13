Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Protecting crease Tuesday
Ward will start against the Golden Knights on Tuesday night, CardiacCane.com reports.
The veteran backstop will make his ninth start of the season, and his previous eight outings haven't been spectular with a .906 save percentage and a 3.12 GAA, but he's managed a 4-2-1 record regardless. Vegas has won their last four games and will be at home, where they have only lost two games all season. On the contrary, this is the fifth straight road game for the Canes -- they lost the previous four -- and the second half of a back-to-back, leaving Ward as a low-tier fantasy option Tuesday.
