Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Pulled against Maple Leafs
Ward was pulled from Friday's loss to the Maple Leafs after allowing four goals on 16 shots.
After two excellent performances in his two most recent starts, the veteran netminder turned in a lackluster showing against Toronto. The 33-year-old has only appeared in six games this season, posting a 3-2-0 record with a .907 save percentage. He's been sensational on a few occasions, but it's outings such as what we saw Friday that make him a frustrating fantasy option. Even when he does get a start in place of starter Scott Darling, Ward isn't consistent enough to warrant a start in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets nod against Toronto•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Steals show against Islanders•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Allows single goal in win over Jackets•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Thoroughly outplayed in net•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...