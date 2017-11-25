Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Pulled against Maple Leafs

Ward was pulled from Friday's loss to the Maple Leafs after allowing four goals on 16 shots.

After two excellent performances in his two most recent starts, the veteran netminder turned in a lackluster showing against Toronto. The 33-year-old has only appeared in six games this season, posting a 3-2-0 record with a .907 save percentage. He's been sensational on a few occasions, but it's outings such as what we saw Friday that make him a frustrating fantasy option. Even when he does get a start in place of starter Scott Darling, Ward isn't consistent enough to warrant a start in most fantasy formats.