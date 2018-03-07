Play

Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Pulled early Tuesday

Ward gave up four goals on 13 shots before getting the hook in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Ward allowed just one goal in the opening frame, but he saw his night end prematurely after the hosts struck for three more in the first 2:36 of the second. Inept backup Scott Darling showed why he's no threat to Ward's starting job by surrendering another tally just 15 seconds later. If Carolina's going to end an eight-year playoff drought, it will be on the shoulders of the same goalie that guided the team to its last postseason appearance.

