Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Ready to take on Flyers
Ward will defend the road net from the Flyers in Thursday's start, NHL.com reports.
Ward -- who just turned 34 years old (he has a unique Feb. 29 birthday) -- will be making his 32nd start of the season. While it didn't take him long to wrestle the starting job away from Scott Darling, Ward's naturally had trouble with his ratios away from Raleigh. We're talking about a 3.06 GAA and .902 save percentage over 13 road games, and now he'll be pitted against a Flyers club destined to make the playoffs, whereas the Hurricanes have a white-knuckled grip on their own postseason hopes.
