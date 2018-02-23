Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Seeking revenge against Pittsburgh
Ward will start in goal Friday night as the home starter versus the Penguins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The veteran netminder has allowed more than three goals in a given appearance just once over the last 10 games. However, he took a regulation loss to the Pens on Jan. 23, yielding three goals on 33 shots in Pittsburgh. Carolina' has serious work to do in order to secure a playoff spot, so it's no wonder that coach Bill Peters is sending his No. 1 goalie out there against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.
