Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Seeking revenge against Pittsburgh

Ward will start in goal Friday night as the home starter versus the Penguins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The veteran netminder has allowed more than three goals in a given appearance just once over the last 10 games. However, he took a regulation loss to the Pens on Jan. 23, yielding three goals on 33 shots in Pittsburgh. Carolina' has serious work to do in order to secure a playoff spot, so it's no wonder that coach Bill Peters is sending his No. 1 goalie out there against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.