Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Set for 40th appearance of 2017-18

Ward will start in goal Saturday evening against host Ottawa, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes pitted Ward against the Coyotes on Thursday, only for the veteran goalie to cough up five goals on 33 shots and narrowly escape with a win. To be fair, though, one of the goals was caused by the puck getting caught in his skate before he retreated to the cage and crossed the goalie line. Ward will now face a Senators team that has lost three straight games and boasts a putrid minus-56 goal differential on the season.