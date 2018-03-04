Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Set for third straight start

Ward will be the home starter for Sunday's game against the Jets.

After having a rough end to February with three straight losses and a .866 save percentage, Ward has bounced back to start March with two wins, allowing just one goal in each outing. The Jets enter Carolina winning three of the last four games and posting 4.5 goals per contest in that span. That'll make it tough for the Hurricanes to keep up if Ward isn't on top of his game, since they rank 26th in the league with 2.6 goals per game this campaign.