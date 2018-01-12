Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Set to start Friday
Ward will get the starting nod for Friday's home tilt against the Capitals, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.
Carolina will send out Scott Darling against Washington on Thursday and save Ward for the second night of the back-to-back. A night off might be the best thing for Ward, as he's given up five goals in two of his last four appearances, including an outing against the Capitals. Still, the 33-year-old netminder is sporting a respectable 2.78 GAA and .907 save percentage on the year.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gives up five in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting Saturday against Boston•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Blanks defending champs•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting between pipes Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Six-game win streak snapped•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...