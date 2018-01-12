Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Set to start Friday

Ward will get the starting nod for Friday's home tilt against the Capitals, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

Carolina will send out Scott Darling against Washington on Thursday and save Ward for the second night of the back-to-back. A night off might be the best thing for Ward, as he's given up five goals in two of his last four appearances, including an outing against the Capitals. Still, the 33-year-old netminder is sporting a respectable 2.78 GAA and .907 save percentage on the year.