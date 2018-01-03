Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Six-game win streak snapped
Ward allowed five goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Washington.
Ward wasted a fantastic effort from the team in front of him, as the hosts got only one point out of this contest despite holding a 38-26 advantage in shots on goal. Familiar foe Alex Ovechkin was the biggest thorn in Ward's side, as he scored the final goal of regulation to tie it in the third period before potting the winner 1:57 into the extra session. This defeat snapped a six-game winning streak for the veteran goaltender.
