Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Slated to start Tuesday

Ward is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Senators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ward was shaky in his last start Thursday against Montreal, allowing five goals on 31 shots, but his teammates were able to pot six goals and carry the veteran netminder to his 13th victory of the season. He'll look to bounce back and secure a second straight win in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Senators team that's lost five consecutive games.