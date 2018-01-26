Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Somehow emerges victorious

Ward escaped with a 6-5 win despite allowing five goals on 31 shots Thursday to Montreal.

In a game that felt like everything was getting past Ward and opposing netminder Carey Price, it was the former that prevailed when Justin Williams scored the sixth and final goal 10 seconds after Montreal had tied it. With 13 victories and lackluster ratios (.904 save percentage, 2.87 GAA), the veteran netminder makes for an undesirable fantasy play these days.