Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Somehow emerges victorious
Ward escaped with a 6-5 win despite allowing five goals on 31 shots Thursday to Montreal.
In a game that felt like everything was getting past Ward and opposing netminder Carey Price, it was the former that prevailed when Justin Williams scored the sixth and final goal 10 seconds after Montreal had tied it. With 13 victories and lackluster ratios (.904 save percentage, 2.87 GAA), the veteran netminder makes for an undesirable fantasy play these days.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...