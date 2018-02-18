Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting against New Jersey
Ward will be stationed between the pipes against the Devils, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The 33-year-old veteran netminder has given up three or fewer goals in his last seven starts and 10 of his last 11. Ward has a 2.58 GAA and .912 save percentage on the season. He's not exactly an elite goaltender, but he can be started regularly in most fantasy formats.
