Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting against Sharks
Ward will be in the crease for Thursday's road tilt versus San Jose.
Ward will be making his second start in three games -- a fact that takes on extra significance considering Scott Darling has lost five of his previous six contests. While it's likely too soon to say Ward will be retaking the No. 1 job in Carolina, if he continues to perform well between the pipes, one has to imagine coach Bill Peters will consider making a change.
