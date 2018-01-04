Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting between the pipes Thursday
Ward will start in the road net Thursday against the Penguins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official website reports.
Ward was torched by the Capitals in his most recent start, allowing five goals on 26 shots in an overtime loss. However, he allowed a combined five goals in his previous four outings, including a 27-save performance in which he surrendered only one goal to the Penguins. The veteran netminder will attempt to get back on track Thursday, squaring off again against a Penguins squad that has tallied 3.11 goals per game at home this season.
