Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting Friday against St. Louis
Ward will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Blues, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Ward was tested early and often in his only appearance of the season Oct. 17 against Edmonton, but the veteran netminder stood tall, turning aside 48 of the 51 shots he faced en route to a 5-3 victory. He'll look to continue his winning ways Saturday in a tough matchup with a hot Blues team that's 7-2-1 this campaign.
