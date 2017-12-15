Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting Friday in Buffalo

Ward will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Sabres, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ward hasn't been great in the month of December, posting a sub-par 2.84 GAA and .906 save percentage in three appearances, but he's managed to pick up two wins over that span due to solid goal support from his teammates. He'll look to pick up a second straight victory Friday in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Sabres club that's 4-9-1 at home this season.