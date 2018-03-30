Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting Friday in Washington
Ward will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Capitals.
Ward has been on a roll recently, picking up three consecutive victories in his last three starts. He'll look to stay sharp and earn his 23rd win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Capitals club that's gone 9-1-0 in its last 10 games.
