Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting in net Tuesday

Ward will guard the goal Tuesday against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Ward allowed three goals in his last appearance, but just a combined two in his previous two efforts. He will attempt to get back on track Thursday, but the veteran netminder owns just a 2.90 GAA on the road this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories