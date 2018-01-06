Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting Saturday against Boston

Ward will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Bruins.

Ward has been razor sharp recently, compiling a 3-0-1 record while posting an impressive 1.74 GAA and .929 save percentage in his last four appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 12th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a hot Bruins team that's 13-5-3 at home this season.