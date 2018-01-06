Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting Saturday against Boston
Ward will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Bruins.
Ward has been razor sharp recently, compiling a 3-0-1 record while posting an impressive 1.74 GAA and .929 save percentage in his last four appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 12th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a hot Bruins team that's 13-5-3 at home this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Blanks defending champs•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting between pipes Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Six-game win streak snapped•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Penciled in against Caps•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Wins sixth straight outing•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Hunting for sixth consecutive win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...