Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting Wednesday against Montreal

Ward will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Canadiens, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Ward has played well recently, picking up four consecutive victories while posting a solid 2.18 GAA and .922 save percentage in his last four appearances. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his ninth win of the campaign Wednesday in a home matchup with a Canadiens club that's 7-9-1 on the road this season.