Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Starting Wednesday

Ward will be in the blue paint for Wednesday's preseason contest against Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the team's official site reports.

Wednesday will be Ward's first game action this season, coming in the second of back-to-back games against the Bolts. At the moment, Ward is set to enter the campaign as Scott Darling's backup, but it's not unreasonable to think that he could play his way into the starting role or a 1A-1B situation with Darling -- making him a potential steal in fantasy leagues.