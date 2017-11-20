Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Steals show against Islanders

Ward turned away 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's win over the Islanders.

Ward made several highlight-reel saves and put on a clinic in the second period, turning away chance after chance. Aside from a rough outing against Colorado, the veteran has been dynamite when he's gotten the nod this season. Ward has only made five appearances, however, posting a 3-2-0 record with a solid .922 save percentage. Starter Scott Darling has been up-and-down since arriving in Carolina, so Ward could see some more crease time in the near-future following consecutive impressive victories.