Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Stops 20 for eighth win

Ward saved 20 of 22 shots during Saturday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.

The win improves Ward to a rock-solid 8-2-1 record, but his .911 save percentage and 2.79 GAA check out as nothing better than mediocre marks. Additionally, the Carolina brass has probably seen enough of him in a starting role to reel back Scott Darling's workload too much. As a result, Ward's probably best viewed as a streaming option in seasonal leagues and a low-priced target in daily contests when Carolina lands in a favorable matchup.