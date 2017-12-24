Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Stops 20 for eighth win
Ward saved 20 of 22 shots during Saturday's 4-2 win over Buffalo.
The win improves Ward to a rock-solid 8-2-1 record, but his .911 save percentage and 2.79 GAA check out as nothing better than mediocre marks. Additionally, the Carolina brass has probably seen enough of him in a starting role to reel back Scott Darling's workload too much. As a result, Ward's probably best viewed as a streaming option in seasonal leagues and a low-priced target in daily contests when Carolina lands in a favorable matchup.
