Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Stops 25 in win

Ward made 25 saves on 26 shots in a 3-1 win over the Devils on Friday.

That's two strong starts in a row for Ward, who has stopped 46 of the 48 shots he's faced over his last two outings. This is a turnaround in form for the 34-year-old who had a .909 save percentage in his previous 10 games. That also happens to be his career save percentage and frankly the veteran netminder is pretty much a known quality at this point.