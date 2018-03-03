Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Stops 25 in win
Ward made 25 saves on 26 shots in a 3-1 win over the Devils on Friday.
That's two strong starts in a row for Ward, who has stopped 46 of the 48 shots he's faced over his last two outings. This is a turnaround in form for the 34-year-old who had a .909 save percentage in his previous 10 games. That also happens to be his career save percentage and frankly the veteran netminder is pretty much a known quality at this point.
