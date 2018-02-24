Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Surrenders six to Pens
Ward allowed six goals on 39 shots during Friday's 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh.
The Penguins entered as the highest scoring team in the league since the All-Star break, and they only padded their lead Friday. Ward had been playing well, as he entered this contest with a 6-3-2 record, .921 save percentage and 2.20 GAA through his previous 12 appearances, but this proved to be too tough of a task for him and the Hurricanes. The veteran can still be trusted in most matchups, but this serves as a clear reminder that he and Carolina probably can't compete with the league's elite most nights.
