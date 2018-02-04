Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Takes loss against the Sharks

Ward allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Sharks on Sunday.

Goaltending continues to be a problem for the Hurricanes and is a situation that owners should probably try to avoid. It looked like Ward might be turning a corner in the last two games, as he stopped 56 of 57 shots, but then he laid another egg Sunday. Ward has won more than three games in a row just once this season, and his numbers are right around where they've been the last few years. He owns a .909 save percentage and 2.68 GAA in 26 games this season.