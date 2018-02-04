Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Takes loss against the Sharks
Ward allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Sharks on Sunday.
Goaltending continues to be a problem for the Hurricanes and is a situation that owners should probably try to avoid. It looked like Ward might be turning a corner in the last two games, as he stopped 56 of 57 shots, but then he laid another egg Sunday. Ward has won more than three games in a row just once this season, and his numbers are right around where they've been the last few years. He owns a .909 save percentage and 2.68 GAA in 26 games this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Blanks Habs with 27-save shutout•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: In goal Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Turns aside 29 shots in Tuesday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Somehow emerges victorious•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...