Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Tending goal against Rangers

Ward will defend the home net opposing the Rangers on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Ward owns a 13-16-4 record, 2.59 GAA and .918 save percentage in 34 career outings against the Rangers. Those are rather pedestrian numbers, but the Blueshirts of 2017-18 have no chance of making the playoffs, whereas Ward will try to help his club avoid a similar fate -- the Hurricanes are hanging by a thread as a loss of any kind will officially bump the team from postseason contention.