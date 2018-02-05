Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Tending twine Tuesday

Ward will defend the cage against the Flyers on Tuesday.

Ward will look to bounce back from his three-goal defeat at the hands of the Sharks on Sunday. Clearly, the Scott Darling experiment is over in Carolina, as coach Bill Peters continues to utilize Ward as the full-time starter. The Canes are just one-point out of a Wild Card spot, which decreases the chance they decide to part ways with the 33-year-old prior to the trade deadline.