Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Thoroughly outplayed in net

Ward gave up five goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss at Colorado.

Ward faced 33 fewer shots than Colorado counterpart Semyon Varlamov, but allowed two more goals. The long-time starter has played in only three games to Scott Darling's eight, which isn't surprising given Ward's underwhelming 3.39 GAA and .911 save percentage.

