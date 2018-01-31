Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Turns aside 29 shots in Tuesday's win
Ward stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Senators.
After allowing a second-period goal, Ward stood tall in the third as the 'Canes mounted their comeback. The veteran netminder hasn't enjoyed the same success in January that he had in December, however, recording only four wins in 10 games with a weak .889 save percentage on the month.
