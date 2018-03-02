Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Turns away 21 in 4-1 win over Flyers

Ward allowed a single goal on 22 shots during Thursday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

This was a statement road win for Ward and the Hurricanes, as Philadelphia entered without a regulation loss in 12 consecutive games dating back to Feb. 3. The veteran netminder still owns a mediocre .909 save percentage and 2.65 GAA for the campaign, but Thursday's showing was a reminder that he's capable of stepping up his game and moving the fantasy needle. Continue to view Ward as a matchup-based option with modest upside, and he should be owned in the majority of settings.