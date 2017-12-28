Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Wins fifth straight
Ward stopped 23 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
Ward has allowed two goals or fewer four times over an impressive five-game winning streak, giving him a 9-2-1 record to go with a 2.56 GAA and .914 save percentage this year. With fellow goaltender Scott Darling only winning once in December, Carolina appears to be giving Ward plenty of opportunities, so those desperate for help between the pipes could do worse than rolling with the veteran while he's playing well.
