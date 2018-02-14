Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Wins second straight

Ward saved 27 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 7-3 win over Los Angeles.

Taking home the win in a high-scoring affair mitigates Ward's mediocre performance Tuesday. He's sporting a 17-7-3 record, .912 save percentage and 2.60 GAA for the campaign, which makes him a matchup-based option in most fantasy settings. Additionally, considering the landscape at the goalie position, owners could do a lot worse than picking their spots with Ward over the coming weeks.