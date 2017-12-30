Hurricanes' Cam Ward: Wins sixth straight outing
Ward saved 27 of 28 shots during Friday's 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.
The veteran now sports a six-game winning streak and appears to be on the verge of leapfrogging Scott Darling to become the No. 1 starter. Ward's sporting a solid 10-2-1 record, .917 save percentage and 2.53 GAA for the campaign, and there aren't many fantasy settings where he isn't currently moving the needle. His track record would suggest his current ratios have negative regression ahead, though.
