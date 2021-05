Fitzgerald signed a two-year contract with Carolina on Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site

Annually, Fitzgerald's deal is worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the AHL. He's put up 11 points in 27 games with AHL Chicago this season and has a career total of 16 goals and 33 assists across 164 AHL contests over the last four seasons. Fitzgerald will likely be in the mix for a Hurricanes roster spot next season.