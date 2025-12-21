Primeau stopped all 24 shots he faced in AHL Chicago's 1-0 shootout loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Primeau gave up two tallies in the shootout, which denied him the win. He's gone just 3-3-4 since returning to the Hurricanes' organization off waivers Nov. 8 when the Maple Leafs cut him loose a day earlier. However, his 2.54 GAA and .912 save percentage are positive signs for his play. Still, Primeau is unlikely to see NHL minutes any time soon, as the Hurricanes have Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov playing regularly, and Frederik Andersen is still around with the big club as a third goalie.