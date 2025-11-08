Carolina has reclaimed Primeau off waivers from Toronto on Saturday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

A waiver claim usually requires the new team to put the player on the NHL roster or re-expose them to waivers. However, Primeau can be sent directly to the minors because Carolina was his original team. The Maple Leafs claimed Primeau off waivers Oct. 6, and he went on to post a 2-1-0 record, 4.31 GAA and .838 save percentage across three appearances with Toronto. He was with the Maple Leafs because Joseph Woll (personal) wasn't available, but Primeau's poor play led Toronto to put him on waivers despite Woll not being ready to return just yet -- Woll is getting back up to speed following his long absence by playing in the AHL on a conditioning stint.