Primeau has signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Hurricanes, the team announced Tuesday.

Primeau was a restricted free agent when he was acquired by the Hurricanes, but they fixed that by signing him to a new contract. The 25-year-old dominated the AHL last season, holding 21-2-3 record, with a 1.92 GAA and a .927 save percentage, during his time with AHL Laval last year. He will hope to replicate those results with the Hurricanes this season. The NHL goalie room seems set, but Primeau stands to be the first goalie call-up option should one of them get injured.