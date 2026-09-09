Primeau signed a two-year, $1.825 million contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Primeau posted a 4.30 GAA and an .838 save percentage in three appearances with the Maple Leafs during the start of the 2025-26 regular season. He was then claimed off waivers from Carolina on Nov. 8, and the netminder went on to record a 2.41 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 39 regular-season outings with AHL Chicago last year. The 27-year-old was a restricted free agent before inking his new contract. Pyotr Kochetkov and Brandon Bussi are expected to start the upcoming campaign as Carolina's top two goaltenders, so unless the Hurricanes carry three netminders, Primeau will probably begin the season in the minors.