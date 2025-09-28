Hurricanes' Cayden Primeau: Starting against Nashville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Primeau will start Sunday's preseason game at home against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Primeau started the Hurricanes' preseason opener against the Lightning on Monday and turned aside 18 of 20 shots while playing the whole game. He'll have another chance to start Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him head to the minors ahead of the regular season.
