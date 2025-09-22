Primeau will get the starting nod at home versus Tampa Bay on Monday and might play the whole game, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Primeau will make his Hurricanes debut after coming over from Montreal, the club he spent the past six seasons with. As a depth option with Montreal last season, Primeau played in a mere 11 regular-season contests, going 2-3-1 with a 4.69 GAA and .836 save percentage. The 26-year-old Primeau will need to really impress in camp if he is going to force his way onto the Opening Night roster.